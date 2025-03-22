Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 1,505 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,821 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $230,944,000. Amundi increased its position in Boeing by 473.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,565,337 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $268,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,417 shares during the last quarter. Burkehill Global Management LP bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,400,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 1,296.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,136,895 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $169,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,178,444 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $739,585,000 after purchasing an additional 981,796 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Boeing from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.68.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE BA opened at $178.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.75 billion, a PE ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.53. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $137.03 and a 1-year high of $196.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In related news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,596.97. This trade represents a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

