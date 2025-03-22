BITICA COIN (BDCC) Price Hits $0.0400 on Major Exchanges

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 22nd. BITICA COIN has a market capitalization of $726.60 million and approximately $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITICA COIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0400 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BITICA COIN has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BITICA COIN alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00004303 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00027241 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00004006 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About BITICA COIN

BITICA COIN is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,177,878,039 coins. BITICA COIN’s official website is www.thebitica.io. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.03997178 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.thebitica.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BITICA COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITICA COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.