Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $687.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.52 million. Amplifon had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.58%.

Amplifon Stock Performance

Shares of AMFPF opened at $22.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.09 and a 200-day moving average of $27.18. Amplifon has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Amplifon to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Amplifon Company Profile

Amplifon S.p.A. engages in the distribution of hearing solutions and the fitting of customized products that help people rediscover various emotions of sound in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Ampli-easy, Ampli-connect, Ampli-energy, and Ampli-mini hearing devices.

