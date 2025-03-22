PotCoin (POT) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $4.20 Million

PotCoin (POT) traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $4.20 million and approximately $1,635.76 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000200 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00011614 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.96 or 0.00108205 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00008038 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000380 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001183 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000017 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $155,856.95 or 1.86432996 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 228,972,769 coins and its circulating supply is 419,999,990 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @officialpotcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@officialpotcoin.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

