Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Trading 3.8% Higher – Here’s Why

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) was up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $70.06 and last traded at $69.74. Approximately 786,252 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,680,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.17.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LITE shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lumentum in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.36 and its 200-day moving average is $75.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.03.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.41). Lumentum had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 36.98%. As a group, analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 2,172 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $170,154.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,071,799.84. The trade was a 4.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 301.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 2,235.3% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

