Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (HYI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 24th

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2025

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYIGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

NYSE HYI opened at $11.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.02 and its 200 day moving average is $12.09. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $11.38 and a twelve month high of $12.44.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

