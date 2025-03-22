Zentek (CVE:ZEN) Stock Price Up 21.5% – Here’s What Happened

Zentek Ltd. (CVE:ZEN – Get Free Report) rose 21.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.70 and last traded at C$1.64. Approximately 112,081 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 247% from the average daily volume of 32,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.35.
Zentek Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$173.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97.
About Zentek
Zentek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating under the ZenGUARD brand, surgical masks, HVAC filters, personal protective equipment, rapid detection point of care diagnostics tests, and pharmaceutical products based on graphene-based compounds.
