Washington Trust Bank Cuts Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Washington Trust Bank lowered its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $10,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $398,507,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,178,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,893,000 after purchasing an additional 198,243 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 606,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,440,000 after purchasing an additional 179,539 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 774,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,245,000 after purchasing an additional 178,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 280,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,992,000 after purchasing an additional 159,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $208.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $209.80 and its 200 day moving average is $226.26. The stock has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $193.09 and a one year high of $265.74.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 7.04%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jon Rambeau sold 3,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total transaction of $718,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,122. This represents a 53.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ross Niebergall sold 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $288,412.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,592.94. This represents a 21.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,098 shares of company stock worth $1,760,588. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LHX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $291.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.