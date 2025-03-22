Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.830-1.830 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.760. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Carnival Co. & also updated its FY25 guidance to $1.83 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.89.

NYSE CCL opened at $21.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.94. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $28.72. The company has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

