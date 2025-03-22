Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Trading Down 2.2% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for $0.0300 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $5.60 million and $954.83 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.74 or 0.00050779 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00014368 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00008396 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00005488 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001183 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000017 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $155,856.95 or 1.86432996 BTC.

PotCoin (POT) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.