Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC Has $270,000 Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 200.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,582 shares during the quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 184.4% during the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $27.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.95 and its 200-day moving average is $28.13. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $29.72.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.