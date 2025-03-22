Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Has $10.83 Million Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Motorola Solutions accounts for about 2.1% of Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $10,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth about $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $423.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $332.98 and a 12 month high of $507.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $446.45 and a 200-day moving average of $459.51. The company has a market capitalization of $70.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.10). Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 197.59% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSI. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.88.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

