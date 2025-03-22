Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Acquires 438 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 84,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for about 3.4% of Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $17,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FI. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 2,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,813,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,568,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FI has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Fiserv from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.83.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total value of $10,599,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 227,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,637,326.05. This trade represents a 16.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FI opened at $218.01 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.98 and a 1 year high of $238.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 17.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

