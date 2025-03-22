Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 44,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,291,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 1.6% of Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,545,901,000. Arizona PSPRS Trust bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $822,973,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 128,947,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,495,021,000 after purchasing an additional 7,463,618 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 105.8% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,129,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Constellation Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $431,100,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $98.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.40 billion, a PE ratio of 125.34 and a beta of 0.22. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $94.85 and a 12 month high of $102.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.54.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

