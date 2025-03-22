Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC Acquires Shares of 2,016 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,016 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,037,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,236 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 22,294 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 8,961 shares during the period. Finally, Truepoint Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $99.51 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $83.91 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.04 and its 200 day moving average is $104.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $179.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Prescient Securities cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.64.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

