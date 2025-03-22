Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SFM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

In related news, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total value of $140,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,369.50. This trade represents a 8.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total transaction of $31,929.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,811.18. This trade represents a 2.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,501 shares of company stock worth $11,616,851 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of SFM stock opened at $142.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.67. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $178.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.50.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

See Also

