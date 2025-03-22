Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 24,062 Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,267,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 480.6% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $185.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.95.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $150.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.54 and a 1-year high of $198.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.77.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 2.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 301.23%.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.