American Century Companies Inc. Sells 21,384 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,161,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 21,384 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.95% of Lululemon Athletica worth $444,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 309.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $322.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $336.38. The stock has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.01 and a 12-month high of $423.32.

In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total transaction of $782,736.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,307.78. This trade represents a 24.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $438.00 target price (up previously from $370.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $383.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $397.10.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

