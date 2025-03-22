Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 1,788 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,562 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $23,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Trading Up 0.2 %

FICO stock opened at $1,857.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,835.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,984.50. The company has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.41. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $1,105.65 and a 52 week high of $2,402.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a net margin of 30.66%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FICO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fair Isaac from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2,040.00 to $2,170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,275.00 to $2,175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,150.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,374.00 to $2,661.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,088.15.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,727.69, for a total transaction of $7,069,707.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,801,401.22. This represents a 8.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,964.42, for a total value of $273,054.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,867,832.76. The trade was a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,241 shares of company stock valued at $18,186,184 over the last ninety days. 3.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

