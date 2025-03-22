American Century Companies Inc. Has $277.05 Million Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANETFree Report) by 874.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,506,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,249,451 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.20% of Arista Networks worth $277,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,237,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,313,229,000 after buying an additional 411,109 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 293.2% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 6,750,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $746,165,000 after buying an additional 5,034,022 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 320.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,457,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,721,000 after buying an additional 4,919,882 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 196.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,342,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $732,493,000 after buying an additional 4,201,973 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 294.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,136,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $678,308,000 after buying an additional 4,579,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET opened at $83.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.08. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $60.08 and a one year high of $133.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.60.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANETGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $9,477,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,266.72. The trade was a 86.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total transaction of $896,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 155,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,450,923.68. This trade represents a 4.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 491,001 shares of company stock worth $49,112,111. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

