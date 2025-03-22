Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 73,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 46,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after buying an additional 11,648 shares in the last quarter. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $702,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 728,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,515,000 after buying an additional 61,110 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICE has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.80.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $174.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $100.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.08. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.34 and a 52 week high of $175.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. Equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.43, for a total transaction of $1,354,297.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 147,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,247,181.82. This represents a 5.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $88,785.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,967.06. This trade represents a 4.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,563 shares of company stock valued at $10,998,990 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

