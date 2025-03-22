Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,421 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.82% of Teledyne Technologies worth $177,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter worth $32,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.96, for a total value of $367,091.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,794,018.84. This represents a 2.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.34, for a total value of $2,920,413.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,383.08. The trade was a 53.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,571 shares of company stock valued at $17,709,721 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $502.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $497.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $471.72. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $355.41 and a 12 month high of $522.50.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TDY shares. UBS Group started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $585.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.00.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

