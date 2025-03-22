Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 184.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,164,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,812,367 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Sei Investments Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sei Investments Co. owned about 5.39% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $815,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.7% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $22.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $24.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.40 and a 200-day moving average of $23.18.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

