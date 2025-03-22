Forefront Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 7,318 iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Forefront Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 3,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 9,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HDV stock opened at $118.65 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $105.65 and a 1 year high of $122.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.09 and its 200-day moving average is $117.03.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.