Intellus Advisors LLC Takes $282,000 Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Intellus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $380.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $406.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $401.10. The company has a market capitalization of $376.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $321.29 and a fifty-two week high of $429.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

