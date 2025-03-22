Intellus Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 46,345 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Intellus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 46,345 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $10,569,000. Union Pacific comprises approximately 1.8% of Intellus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.4 %

Union Pacific stock opened at $233.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $242.68 and a 200-day moving average of $240.16. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $218.55 and a one year high of $258.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $141.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 48.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Loop Capital cut shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.00.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $1,636,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,632,388. This represents a 19.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 64,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,240,000. The trade was a 10.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

