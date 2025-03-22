Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Buys 404 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.20.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $179.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.47 and a 200 day moving average of $195.37. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $159.11 and a twelve month high of $220.39.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total transaction of $1,234,955.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,353.92. This trade represents a 35.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total transaction of $106,618.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,379.07. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 297,655 shares of company stock valued at $59,841,304. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

