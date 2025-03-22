Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,245 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTU. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,317,086 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,648,910,000 after purchasing an additional 221,885 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,978,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,701,762,000 after purchasing an additional 80,463 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,827,671 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,376,984,000 after purchasing an additional 107,482 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,386,228 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,499,744,000 after purchasing an additional 88,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,300,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,428,790,000 after purchasing an additional 87,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Intuit from $795.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Intuit from $800.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BNP Paribas lowered Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $530.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Intuit from $790.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $721.61.

Intuit Stock Up 0.6 %

Intuit stock opened at $604.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $168.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $553.24 and a fifty-two week high of $714.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $596.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $622.81.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 6,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $3,895,059.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,219,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,436,774. This trade represents a 0.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 1,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $1,021,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,800. This represents a 99.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,348 shares of company stock valued at $73,515,245 over the last quarter. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

