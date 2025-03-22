Oracle Power (LON:ORCP) Shares Down 11.1% – Here’s What Happened

Oracle Power plc (LON:ORCP – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 11.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Approximately 534,732,688 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 144% from the average daily volume of 219,442,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).
Oracle Power Trading Up 12.5 %
The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.44.
Oracle Power Company Profile
Oracle is an international project developer in the natural resources and energy sectors. Led by a team with extensive experience in major project development and robust relationships with industry giants, Oracle is building a portfolio of projects selected for their prospects in sectors with high global demand and aligned with worldwide economic and environmental trends.
