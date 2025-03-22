Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Declares Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:BGX)

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 14th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.086 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of BGX stock opened at $12.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.77. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.09 and a twelve month high of $13.24.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Company Profile

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

