Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Declares Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:BGX)

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 14th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.086 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of BGX stock opened at $12.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.77. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.09 and a twelve month high of $13.24.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Company Profile
