Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) to Issue $0.07 Dividend

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 14.7% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Stock Performance
EHI stock opened at $6.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.77. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $7.35.
About Western Asset Global High Income Fund
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
