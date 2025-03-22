Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:DMO)

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 7.5% per year over the last three years.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.81 and its 200 day moving average is $11.94. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $12.34.

About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

