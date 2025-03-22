Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:DMO)

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMOGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 7.5% per year over the last three years.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.81 and its 200 day moving average is $11.94. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $12.34.

About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Dividend History for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund (NYSE:DMO)

