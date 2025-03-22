Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC Raises Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 7,500.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 76 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $535.00 to $615.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $665.00 target price on Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $655.00 target price (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $539.00 to $558.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $623.60.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:ROP opened at $572.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $564.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $552.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $61.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.06. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $499.47 and a twelve month high of $595.17.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.19, for a total value of $1,764,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,540,925.18. This represents a 8.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.25, for a total value of $201,912.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,612,571.75. This represents a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,101 shares of company stock worth $4,712,045 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

