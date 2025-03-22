Intech Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 44.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,381 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.3% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,544,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,800 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 664.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMR opened at $112.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $96.62 and a 1-year high of $134.85. The company has a market cap of $63.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.02.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EMR. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays cut shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.22.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

