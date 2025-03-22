CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $8,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,433,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,672,204,000 after purchasing an additional 692,697 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,658,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $950,270,000 after purchasing an additional 56,888 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,601,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,039,000 after purchasing an additional 177,119 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 85.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,587,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $944,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,748,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,416,000 after purchasing an additional 25,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In related news, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 797 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total value of $100,669.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,629,517.85. This trade represents a 2.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $251,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,491,941.67. This trade represents a 1.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group Trading Down 0.3 %

CBRE opened at $129.76 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.24 and a 52 week high of $147.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.53. The firm has a market cap of $38.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.32 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 2.71%. On average, equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on CBRE Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. StockNews.com upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CBRE Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James lowered CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on CBRE Group from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.89.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

