American Century Companies Inc. Buys 191,385 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 809,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191,385 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.99% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $334,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 230.5% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after buying an additional 7,041 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 17,238.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,259,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,732,000 after buying an additional 40,349 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,263,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDXX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $559.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $533.75.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $420.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $437.36 and a 200-day moving average of $445.11. The company has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.31. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $398.50 and a 52-week high of $548.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP George Fennell sold 9,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total transaction of $4,618,824.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,645.28. This represents a 54.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.94, for a total transaction of $1,397,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,242.34. This trade represents a 49.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Stories

