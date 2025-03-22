Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Shares Up 4.4% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) rose 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.80 and last traded at $24.09. Approximately 104,316 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 602,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.08.

KNSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.85 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.07.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $122.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Megna sold 9,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $203,194.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,553.60. This represents a 25.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eben Tessari sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $255,360.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,904. The trade was a 13.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,766 shares of company stock worth $2,011,735 over the last 90 days. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Braidwell LP raised its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,452,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,289,000 after purchasing an additional 557,934 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 795,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,737,000 after buying an additional 54,361 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 779,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,422,000 after acquiring an additional 263,146 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 771,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,262,000 after acquiring an additional 29,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 765,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,141,000 after acquiring an additional 10,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

