Compass (NYSE:COMP) Trading Up 4.4% – Here’s Why

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.34 and last traded at $9.28. 1,536,135 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 4,746,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on COMP. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Compass in a report on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Compass from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Compass from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Compass from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Compass from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Compass Stock Up 3.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.00 and a 200 day moving average of $6.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.34 and a beta of 2.88.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Compass had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a negative return on equity of 39.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Compass, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Bradley K. Serwin sold 137,472 shares of Compass stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total transaction of $1,259,243.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 221,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,810.20. The trade was a 38.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Scott R. Wahlers sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total value of $2,317,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 329,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,051,563.49. This represents a 43.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,926,971 shares of company stock worth $40,172,099. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Compass

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

