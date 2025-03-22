Ankr Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13.09 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for about $0.0179 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $179.03 million and $13.09 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ankr has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00004275 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00027282 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00005596 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00004050 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. It was first traded on March 5th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.01767826 USD and is down -0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 345 active market(s) with $13,200,583.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

