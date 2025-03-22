ELIS (XLS) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.72 Million

ELIS (XLS) traded up 16.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, ELIS has traded up 96.3% against the US dollar. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $2.72 million and approximately $44,487.85 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELIS token can now be purchased for about $0.0136 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00004275 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00027282 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00005596 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00004050 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

