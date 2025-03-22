Zilliqa (ZIL) Trading 2.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 22nd. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for about $0.0126 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $247.13 million and approximately $9.41 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84,080.41 or 0.99860024 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83,402.60 or 0.99055003 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Zilliqa Profile
Zilliqa was first traded on September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 20,363,719,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,680,564,352 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zilliqa is blog.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Zilliqa Coin Trading
