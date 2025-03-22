Sei Investments Co. Sells 47,076 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 641,136 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 47,076 shares during the period. Netflix comprises approximately 0.7% of Sei Investments Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.15% of Netflix worth $571,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Netflix by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 848,150 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $760,918,000 after acquiring an additional 156,958 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,258 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Haven Private LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $733,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Netflix by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,572 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Netflix by 4.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 41,946 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $29,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Up 1.0 %

Netflix stock opened at $960.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $959.08 and a 200 day moving average of $856.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $542.01 and a 12-month high of $1,064.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $800.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $975.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,175.00 target price (up previously from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,016.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 30,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $981.92, for a total transaction of $29,933,831.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,876.48. This represents a 98.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 288,103 shares of company stock valued at $279,142,041 in the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

