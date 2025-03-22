Intellus Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Intellus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 91,891 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ET. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. United Community Bank acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Energy Transfer stock opened at $18.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.26. The stock has a market cap of $63.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $21.45.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 5.74%. On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.325 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 101.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ET shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.55.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

