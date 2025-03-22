Quantbot Technologies LP Trims Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 54.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,864 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $423.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $70.68 billion, a PE ratio of 45.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $446.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $459.51. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $332.98 and a one year high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 197.59%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.88.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

