Sfmg LLC Purchases 267,837 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Sfmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 280.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,837 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 0.7% of Sfmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Sfmg LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $8,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.7% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SCHX opened at $22.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $24.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.18.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.