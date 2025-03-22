KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Takes $38.45 Million Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 150,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,451,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS owned about 0.05% of Illinois Tool Works as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1,060.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.9 %

ITW stock opened at $251.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.38. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $232.77 and a 52 week high of $279.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.39% and a net margin of 21.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $279.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 41,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $11,249,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,698,667.50. The trade was a 45.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest Scott Santi sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $18,431,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 260,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,516,979.20. The trade was a 21.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,925 shares of company stock valued at $42,973,845. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Articles

