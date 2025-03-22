Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Price Up 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $484.55 and last traded at $483.26. 10,789,804 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 34,802,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $480.89.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $511.30 and a 200 day moving average of $503.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 51,292.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,500,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,879,434,000 after acquiring an additional 11,478,188 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,500,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,300,993,000 after buying an additional 756,990 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 13.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,261,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,080,052,000 after buying an additional 488,815 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 47,853.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,113,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,103,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,116,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,593,354,000 after purchasing an additional 27,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

