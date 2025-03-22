Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Price Up 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $484.55 and last traded at $483.26. 10,789,804 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 34,802,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $480.89.
Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.3 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $511.30 and a 200 day moving average of $503.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.11.
Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
