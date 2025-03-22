1,797 Shares in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Purchased by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth about $606,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,230,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,776,000 after acquiring an additional 34,814 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in MongoDB by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,271,000 after acquiring an additional 7,575 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth about $3,515,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 428.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $192.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $250.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.65. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.13 and a fifty-two week high of $387.19. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.27 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.45). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $548.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDB. Guggenheim raised MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $390.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. China Renaissance began coverage on MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $351.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut MongoDB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $365.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $420.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.09, for a total transaction of $39,561.21. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,487,706.91. This trade represents a 1.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cedric Pech sold 287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.09, for a total value of $67,183.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,390 shares in the company, valued at $5,709,455.10. This trade represents a 1.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,139 shares of company stock worth $11,328,869 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

