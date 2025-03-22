Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Insider Severin Hacker Sells 10,000 Shares

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.25, for a total transaction of $2,982,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,474. The trade was a 99.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Severin Hacker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 5th, Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.46, for a total transaction of $3,914,600.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.95, for a total transaction of $3,339,500.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.23, for a total transaction of $3,362,300.00.

Duolingo Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Duolingo stock opened at $309.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.02 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $347.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.89. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.05 and a 52-week high of $441.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $209.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.49 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the third quarter worth about $279,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 3.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 15.3% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 5.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUOL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $351.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Duolingo from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Duolingo from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.25.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

