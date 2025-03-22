Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.19), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Soligenix had a negative return on equity of 223.29% and a negative net margin of 1,473.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($12.66) earnings per share.

Soligenix Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ SNGX opened at $2.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.12. Soligenix has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $14.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.03.

Soligenix Company Profile

See Also

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301 (HyBryte), a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, including oral mucositis in head and neck cancer; SGX302, an IDR technology which is in Phase IIa study to treat mil-to-moderate Psoriasis; and SGX945 and IDR technology that is in Phase IIa protocol for the treatment of Aphthous Ulcers in Behçet's Disease.

