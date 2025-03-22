Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.19), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Soligenix had a negative return on equity of 223.29% and a negative net margin of 1,473.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($12.66) earnings per share.
Soligenix Trading Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ SNGX opened at $2.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.12. Soligenix has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $14.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.03.
Soligenix Company Profile
